WWE Monday Night Raw Results – Live Now: The Road To TLC Continues!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the final show at the current ThunderDome at the Amway Center, as construction is currently underway at Tropicana Field. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 7, 2020
Randy Orton makes his way to the ring as a long video package airs recapping everything that happened between him, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend over the last few weeks.
Orton claims that he “squashed his moral compass” many years ago and he doesn’t need to wear a mask to let his inner demons out, unlike Bray Wyatt. He promises that at WWE TLC, The Fiend will find out why he’s the most evil, sadistic human being the company has ever seen. But first, tonight he’s going to knock on the door to the Firefly Fun House and see who lets him in…
Wyatt shows up on the tron from the Firefly Fun House. Orton immediately says that he doesn’t want to play games tonight, so Wyatt pitches to a game show where Rambling Rabbit, Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard are the contestants. They’re playing for the decaying corpse of Friendship the Frog. Orton interrupts and challenges Bray Wyatt – not The Fiend – to a match later tonight because he’s sick of him. Yowie Wowie! Wyatt accepts!
Asuka (w/ Lana) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/ Nia Jax)
Nia Jax gives a pep talk to her partner backstage before the match. She claims they are the most feared women’s tag team of all time (the Jumping Bomb Angels would like a word) and at TLC they are going to rip Asuka and Lana limb from limb. Baszler claims she is going to make Asuka’s back look like her front and vice versa. Nia, confused, asked if that means she’ll have boobs on her back.
Asuka immediately shoots in and puts Baszler in a kneebar. Baszler fights back and the two trade submissions at a rapid pace, but Asuka is able to trap her in the kneebar again. After a minute, the “Queen of Spades” manages to break free and deliver a nasty powerbomb, sending Asuka rolling to the outside. She and Lana regroup while Nia comes around the corner to stare them down. Commercial time!
Shayna dominated during the break. We come back to her slapping on the rear naked choke, but Asuka turning it into a pin to break the hold. On the outside, Nia Jax runs around the corner and steamrolls through Lana. She lines up to do it again, but Lana moves out of the way and she goes crashing into the steel steps. Lana jumps off the steps but is caught by an irate Nia, who tries to powerbomb her through the announce table but is instead sent over it with a headscissors. Back in the ring, Asuka rolls up a distracted Baszler for three.
Winner: Asuka
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: WarGames
December 6, 2020
WarGames Match(Results)
Candice LeRae & Toni Storm & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai
Tommaso Ciampa def. Timothy Thatcher (Results)
Strap Match (Results)
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
North American Title Match (Results)
Leon Ruff (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
WarGames Match (Results)
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results & Videos: Drew McIntyre vs The Miz, 10-Man Tag, Banks & Belair Team Up
WWE Tribute to the Troops
December 6, 2020
The video wall of the ThunderDome featured members of the U.S. armed forces attending virtually, streaming in live from Fort Hood, the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, Marine Corps Air Station New River and more.
Commentators were Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and John Layfield.
Daniel Bryan & Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio & The Street Profits def. Dolph Ziggler & Elias & King Corbin & Robert Roode & Sami Zayn in a 10-man tag team match. A fun, often out of control match that led to the crazy finisher-fest at the end. Montez Ford scored the win with a Frog Splash on Zayn, pinning the Intercontinental Champion, and the announcers put him over as a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lacey Evans and FOX sports host Jay Glazer hosted a push-up contest at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Evans, a former Marine, joined in the competition.
Country music artist HARDY performed.
Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks def. Bayley & Natalya. The Smackdown Women’s Champion made Nattie tap out to the Bank Statement. Belair and Banks had some great chemistry and looked like they were having a lot of fun out there. Bayley just tapped to Nattie’s Sharpshooter on Smackdown two days ago, but I think specials kind of take place in a vacuum so whatever.
Drew McIntyre def. The Miz (with John Morrison). An easy day at the office for the WWE Champion. McIntyre got the win with a Future Shock DDT and the Claymore Kick.
WWE Smackdown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens & Otis
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns teams with cousin Jey Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Otis tonight, plus a rematch between King Corbin and Murphy. The show kicks off at 8:00 PM ET so join us then!
WWE Smackdown Results
December 4, 2020
The show begins with the entire roster, led by Vince McMahon, on the entrance ramp and a graphic in memory of Pat Patterson up on the tron. Michael Cole says a few heartfelt words and asks the WWE Universe to join them in a moment of silence and a ten bell salute to Pat. Rest in peace.
In-Ring Interview: Roman Reigns
Kayla Braxton opens Smackdown in the ring and hypes up her guest at this time… The most dominant performer of his generation… A five-time heavyweight champion… A former tag team, United States and Intercontinental champion… A future Hall of Famer… And the head of his table…
Universal Champion Roman Reigns slowly saunters to the ring – and I mean slower than Tetsuya Naito and the Undertaker put together – accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Heyman adds even more accolades to the champ’s official introductions, before Kayla sets up footage of all the chaos that happened last week between them and Kevin Owens. Go out of your way to find this video package, as it’s tremendous.
Kayla asks if Roman fears Kevin Owens. Roman says that this is the biggest opportunity in her life, they could have had a veteran like Michael Cole do this interview, but they took a chance on her and right now, she’s blowing it. Next question. Kayla said that many people believe Reigns is unfairly manipulating his cousin. The champion remains cool and says that Jey is one of the greatest tag team stars of all time, but what has he done this year? He’s not a manipulator, he’s a protector.
Roman get sick of answering questions and tells Paul to wrap up the interview for him. Heyman puts over the ratings and the metrics and says that things are trending upwards and it’s all because of this new and improved Jey Uso. Does that sound like manipulation?
Kevin Owens puts an end to all of the B.S. and gets in the ring, saying he doesn’t want to wait until tonight’s main event. Jey Uso gets in his face and tells him they can roll right now! KO laughs at him and says he’s not talking to the busboy, he’s talking to the head of the table, challenging Reigns to be a man and defend his Universal title against him at WWE TLC – unless he wants to do it right now.
Reigns says that Owens being on the island of relevancy will be the best thing that happens to his career, agreeing to the challenge at WWE TLC. As far as a fight right now goes, Reigns says that there’s a lady in the ring and tells Owens to grow up. The family leaves and Owens gets back on the mic, telling the champ to find his balls and stop being a bitch. Reigns doesn’t take the bait, and walks away.
Backstage
Backstage, Jey Uso tells Roman that he had to step up and accept Kevin Owens’ challenge because he was disrespecting their family. He apologizes for overstepping again, but Reigns actually told him that he understand, but there’s always consequences for every action.
