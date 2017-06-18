WWE Money In The Bank: Men’s Ladder Match

Money in the Bank Ladder match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler

Corbin attacked Nakamura from behind during his entrance. He wailed him with ladder and camera shots. After Corbin finished with Nakamura he demanded the bell to be rung. The bell was rung after discussions from the referee. Chaos ensued as everyone went after each other. Mostly fighting amongst the competitors as Nakamura is sent to the back with the helping of doctors. Zayn flies over the rope hitting Owens. Ziggler and Corbin worked together against, knocking Styles down with a ladder. Ziggler padded Corbin in the back as a good job, but Corbin punches him for his troubles. Corbin puts a ladder in the ring. Ziggler connects with a superkick to Corbin laying him out.

Ziggler gets on the apron, but Zayn quickly knocks him down. Zayn goes for a ladder, but Styles hits Zayn from behinf and takes him out. Styles grabs the ladder, but on the outside, Ziggler does the same. Ziggler tries to hit Styles with the ladder, but he moves out of the way. The ladder sets like a stairway on the apron. Styles springboards on the rope, but Ziggler swiftly runs up the ladder and hits Styles. Ziggler sees Corbin out the ring and runs across the apron to him, but Corbin catches him with the deep six onto the floor.

Zayn is able to connect with a springboard moonsault to Corbin outside the ring. Owens and Styles fight inside the ring. Owens hits Styles with the ladder then an incoming Zayn. Styles is able to regain control and attempts a possible Styles clash, but Owens is able to counter sending Styles out of the ring. Owens climbs the turnbuckle to possibly do a dive to Styles outside the ring, but Zayn military presses Owens onto an open ladder in the ring.

Zayn opens a ladder and climbs, but Ziggler quickly runs in and stops him Ziggler and Zayn fight for a bit. Ziggler attempts a superkick, but Zayn counters into a blue thunder bomb. Styles is able to come back in the ring and take out Zayn. Styles climbs the ladder, Corbin comes in and climbs. Ziggler rushes in and climbs above Corbin. Ziggler and Styles exchange punches with Styles being knocked off. Corbin pulls Ziggler down and attempts to climb, but Ziggler hits a Zig Zag off the ladder. Ziggler climbs the ladder and then Zayn with AJ in the middle. Ziggler and Zayn knock AJ off the ladder. Zayn stops Ziggler from getting the briefcase and does a sunset flip powerbomb off the ladder. Owens gets a grab of Zayn, but is he’s able to fend him off with a Half nelson onto the apron.

Corbin drags Styles out the ring and beats him up outside the ring. He sets up the ladder as a bridge between the announcer’s table and steel steps. Styles quickly forearms Corbin and then hops onto the apron. He runs to Corbin for a flying forearm, but Corbin catches him and plants him with a chokeslam onto the ladder bridge. Corbin gets back in the ring, but is met with a helluva kick by Zayn. Zayn climbs the ladder, but out of nowhere Styles hits a flying forearm as Zayn climbs the ladder.

Owens comes in and beats up Styles a bit. He goes to the apron and teases a powerbomb through the ladder bridge set up earlier. Styles counter and nails a sick death valley driver on Owens onto the ladder bridge. Styles get back into the ring, sets up a ladder, and climbs it. Corbin meets Styles on top of the ladder and successfully knocks him down. Nakamura’s entrance music plays and he comes down selling his injury. Corbin grabs a ladder, but Nakamura is able to take him down with furious shots and kicks. Ziggler tries to attack Nakamura, but he’s taken out as well.

Zayn comes in and fights with Nakamura, but meets the same fate with a Kinshasa in the end. Nakamura grabs a ladder, but Owens tries to stop him from outside. Nakamura runs outside a blasts Owens with a Kinshasa. Nakamura comes in the ring and sets up the ladder. He climbs, but AJ does the same. They stare at each other and the crowd goes crazy. They step down from the ladder and face off of one another. Nakamura is able to gain the advantage and teases for a Kinshasa. He goes for the Kinshasa, but Styles counters with a forearm. Both men are down. Styles climbs the ladder then eventually Nakamura. They fight at the top of ladder, but Corbin is pushes the ladder sending both men outside. Corbin climbs the ladder and grabs the briefcase.

Winner: Baron Corbin. An excellent match, which shouldn’t be a surprise given the participants involved. I would’ve liked to seen Nakamura more involved, but at the same time this is the best Nakamura has looked since arriving on the main roster. His fire was strong and I liked how he cut out his usual antics for rage. I would’ve liked Nakamura to win, but I’m not against Corbin winning either.