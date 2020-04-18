WWE has announced some breaking news in regards to the WWE Money In The Bank PPV this year, with a *major* change to the ladder matches.

During tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it was confirmed that this year, the two ladder matches will be taking place at WWE’s HQ! But the unique venue isn’t going to be the only difference this year.

The ring and the briefcase are set to be put on the roof of the WWE HQ, but the match will not start inside the ring as usual. Instead, the wrestlers will all start at the bottom of the building and must fight their way up to the top, to get to the ring and then claim the briefcase, having to “climb the corporate ladder.”

Two more names qualified for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank matches tonight, so the current line-ups for them are:

Men’s MITB Participants:

Daniel Bryan

Women’s MITB Participants:

Asuka

Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax

Dana Brooke

It is currently unknown if the entire show will be taking place from WWE HQ, or if it will just be the ladder matches. However, it is worth noting that PWInsider.com has reported that WWE has filmed some content on the roof of the building already.

From WWE: