ProWrestling.com
wwe money in the bank

WWE Money In The Bank – Match Card, Start Time, Live Coverage & More

0
By onWWE

Event: WWE Money in the Bank
Date: Sunday, May 10, 2020
Start Time: 7PM ET
Kickoff Show Time: 6PM ET
How To Watch: WWE Network

Join us for exclusive live coverage and play-by-by of the entire event this Sunday, beginning with the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show at 6PM ET.

This year, for the first time ever, the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Both the male and female WWE Superstars will start their fight on the ground floor of the building, brawling their way to the roof where the briefcases will be suspended high in the air.

* * * * *

WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Championship Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Otis

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. Forgotten Sons

MVP vs. R-Truth

Money In The Bank Kickoff Match
Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy