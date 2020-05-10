Event: WWE Money in the Bank

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2020

Start Time: 7PM ET

Kickoff Show Time: 6PM ET

How To Watch: WWE Network

Join us for exclusive live coverage and play-by-by of the entire event this Sunday, beginning with the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show at 6PM ET.

This year, for the first time ever, the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Both the male and female WWE Superstars will start their fight on the ground floor of the building, brawling their way to the roof where the briefcases will be suspended high in the air.

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Otis

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. Forgotten Sons

MVP vs. R-Truth

Money In The Bank Kickoff Match

Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy