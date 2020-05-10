Event: WWE Money in the Bank
Date: Sunday, May 10, 2020
Start Time: 7PM ET
Kickoff Show Time: 6PM ET
How To Watch: WWE Network
Join us for exclusive live coverage and play-by-by of the entire event this Sunday, beginning with the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show at 6PM ET.
This year, for the first time ever, the Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Both the male and female WWE Superstars will start their fight on the ground floor of the building, brawling their way to the roof where the briefcases will be suspended high in the air.
* * * * *
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins
Universal Championship Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Otis
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Tamina
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. Forgotten Sons
MVP vs. R-Truth
Money In The Bank Kickoff Match
Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy