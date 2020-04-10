WWE Money In The Bank Not Taking Place At Royal Farms Arena, Venue Claims The Show Is Canceled

There has been breaking news regarding WWE Money In The Bank this week, as it is now confirmed the show will not happen at the Royal Farms Arena.

It probably comes as no surprise that the upcoming WWE PPV will no longer be taking place inside of an arena due to concerns regarding Coronavirus. It is currently unclear when fans will be able to return to watch shows in arenas, but it certainly will not be before the scheduled May 10 date when the show is set to happen.

The arena put out a status claiming that the event has been canceled, with refunds available for those who had tickets.

A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE ➡️https://t.co/ChQY3WyJ5d pic.twitter.com/wmDHvc87bI — Royal Farms Arena (@RoFoArena) April 9, 2020

Of course, while the show isn’t happening inside the arena setting, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all. There is a chance that WWE will continue to push forward and that the show will happen at the WWE Performance Center, just as WWE WrestleMania 36 did.

WWE is currently continuing with its weekly programming and seems to be pushing forwards towards WWE Money In The Bank as normal. However, the show has yet to be officially announced for the WWE PC and therefore its status remains very much unclear right now.

WWE has yet to comment on the situation.