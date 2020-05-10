WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS

May 10th, 2020

KICK-OFF SHOW MATCH

JEFF HARDY vs CESARO

It’s time to kick things off with the annual WWE Money In The Bank PPV as Jeff Hardy and Cesaro go one on one. It is the Swiss Superman who takes control early on, using his power advantage to take Jeff down with a huge shoulder tackle, but Hardy fires back with a shoulder tackle of his own.

Hardy then hits an atomic drop as he follows it with a snap mare, which sends Cesaro out of the ring. He tries to run and leap from the steps into Cesaro, but he just catches Jeff in mid-air and dumps Hardy over the barricade. Back in the ring, Cesaro stays in control, hanging up Jeff on the second rope as he flies through and out of the ring in the process.

Hardy manages to reverse with a spinning kick to the chin, and Jeff then dropkicks him to the outside. However, as they head outside of the ring it is Cesaro who gets the best of the situation, launching Jeff into the ring apron’s LED board several times.

Cesaro then continues to slowly work down Hardy, grinding him down with a chin lock until Jeff manages to create an opening, stunning Cesaro. Jeff then connects with a basement dropkick, but Cesaro manages to kick out.

Hardy looks for a highflying move next, but Cesaro pushes him which leads to Hardy crashing on the top turnbuckle. Cesaro then looks to throw Hardy off but Jeff fights him down and connects with Whisper in the Wind.

Hardy then manages to hit the Twist of Fate, but Cesaro kicks out again to keep himself in the match. Once again Jeff heads to the top rope, but Cesaro hits an uppercut and follows it with a gut-wrench suplex from the top rope, and this time it is Hardy fighting to stay alive in the match.

The two men end up on the outside of the ring once again, and Cesaro ends up crashing into the stairs as Jeff then leaps off the barricade to continue the attack. Hardy then heads to the top rope and hits the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

