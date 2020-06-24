Multiple individuals who have been in attendance at the WWE Performance Center recently have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to report the news, adding that there were “at least three” positive tests for COVID-19 and that they included in-ring talent.

WWE sent out emails to talent and staff starting on Monday, reports PWInsider.com, informing everyone that more positive coronavirus tests had come in, encouraging people to be tested for COVID-19 again. As a result, more positive tests have been reported.

The last two rounds of WWE television tapings featured the friends and family of talent and employees as a part of the crowd, a decision that was heavily criticized after a developmental talent contracted COVID-19 and last week’s tapings had to be postponed.

According to multiple sources, friends and family will no longer be allowed at upcoming taping events. The next show in line would be this week’s Friday Night Smackdown, but it’s currently unknown how these new positive tests will effect that taping.