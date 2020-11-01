WWE Network Adding ‘Best Of Timothy Thatcher’

The WWE Network will be adding plenty of new content this weekend, all of which will be based around WWE NXT Superstar, Timothy Thatcher.

The content is all going to be from independent wrestling shows, with several new shows being placed in. There will be “The Best Of Timothy Thatcher In PROGRESS Wrestling” which will feature matches with Doug Williams and Paul Robinson.

As well as that there will be “EVOLVE 133,” “wXw We Love Wrestling Feature Event #1,” which will feature WALTER, and “ICW Fight Club 101.”

Of course, these match cards also feature other top independent talents, as well as names who have since gone on to sign with WWE.