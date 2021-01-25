Connect with us

WWE Network Content In The United States Moving To NBCU’s Peacock Streaming Service

According to a report by Variety.com, WWE and NBC have come to terms on a deal that will give Peacock exclusive rights to WWE’s content.

In what is some huge breaking news for the future of WWE, it has been reported that a multi-year deal has been agreed, which will give the Peacock streaming service exclusive rights to the WWE Network for all viewers in the United States.


According to TheWrap.com, the change will be made on March 18th and WWE Fastlane will be the first PPV event available on the platform. WWE’s programming will be part of Peacock’s ‘Premium’ tier, which costs $4.99 per month and does include adverts.

However, there will also be an option to subscribe to the ‘Premium Plus’ tier, which costs $9.99 (the same as the WWE Network currently) and is commercial-free. The service will also include the WWE PPV events at no extra charge.

It is worth noting that this will not change things for fans outside of the United States, who will still be able to use the WWE Network in its current format.

Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Peacock, issued a statement:

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with ‘Monday Night Raw’ on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

“We have a lot of data that shows live events and sports drives a lot of user acquisition. The bet is that there exists a much larger total available audience [for WWE programming] than is on WWE Network today.”

Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer, also issued a statement:

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal. Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

“We feel great about the financials. Otherwise we wouldn’t have done the deal To have WrestleMania in particular — which is our Super Bowl — available [for no extra cost] on Peacock is quite different from other models you’re seeing.”

Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Win The WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre

Current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has revealed which WWE Superstar he would like to see win the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match this year.

The Scotsman, who returns to WWE Raw tonight spoke with Sportskeeda, about the upcoming Rumble match, and he said that both Sheamus and Jinder Mahal have the potential to pull off the win. But he picked a different wrestler that he wants to walk away with a future title shot at WrestleMania.


“Maybe Sheamus or Jinder can pull off the win and get that match. But just watching both shows right now and seeing where everyone’s at, I’m excited to see Big E finally get on a good roll. And we’re showing his real personality which is amazing and it’s so funny and so entertaining.”

However, there’s no guarantee that Drew will be walking into WWE WrestleMania as the champion to defend against a possible Rumble winner. First, he has to defeat Goldberg, who he will be defending his title against at the PPV.

Continue Reading

The Rock & Mick Foley Reflect On Their Brutal 1999 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Rock and Mick Foley have both taken to Twitter this week to reflect on their famous WWE Royal Rumble I Quit match, from 1999.

The match which saw WWF Champion, Mankind put his title on the line against The Rock is widely considered to be one of the most brutal and violent in WWE’s history. The two men battled in an I Quit match and pushed the boundaries with Foley taking countless unprotected chair shots to the head.


Of course, this match was also one of the big focal points of the ‘Beyond The Mat’ documentary, which showcased how Foley’s family reacted to the match backstage.

Mick took to Twitter this week to remember the match, which is 22-years-old, and he admitted that they might have gone too far on that particular evening.

The Rock then responded to Foley, stating it was funny that two of the nicest men in the locker room ended up doing such savage and brutal things. He then took the time to thank Mick, “for the house.”

Continue Reading

WWE Raw Preview (1/25): Women’s Title Match, McIntyre Returns, Riddle Runs The Gauntlet

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, and the company has plenty in store for the show. Unlike usual, WWE actually had plenty announced ahead of time for tonight, so here is what can be expected:

– The WWE Champion Returns


After isolating following a positive COVID-19 test over the past few weeks, the WWE Champion is back tonight! Drew McIntyre will be on WWE Raw, in-person to build up his title match against Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble. He is expected to be going face to face with his challenger, Bill Goldberg.

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the show tonight after she was defeated last week by Alexa Bliss, and it will be Bliss herself who is competing for the title.

– The Queen Competes

Like her tag team partner, Charlotte Flair will also be in action on WWE Raw tonight, as she is set to go one on one with Shayna Baszler tonight.

– Royal Rumble Build

Of course, with this being the final WWE Raw before the WWE Royal Rumble, It is expected that some more hype will be done for the Rumble matches itself, possibly with more entrants being confirmed.

– Gauntlet Match

Riddle is set to run the gauntlet tonight in order to earn a future United States Championship match. However, in order to do so, he must beat the other members of The Hurt Business in a gauntlet match first.

Continue Reading

