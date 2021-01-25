According to a report by Variety.com, WWE and NBC have come to terms on a deal that will give Peacock exclusive rights to WWE’s content.

In what is some huge breaking news for the future of WWE, it has been reported that a multi-year deal has been agreed, which will give the Peacock streaming service exclusive rights to the WWE Network for all viewers in the United States.

WWE’s programming will be part of Peacock’s ‘Premium’ tier, which costs $4.99 per month and does include adverts. However, there will also be an option to subscribe to the ‘Premium Plus’ tier, which costs $9.99 (the same as the WWE Network currently) and is commercial-free.

The service will also include the WWE PPV events at no extra charge. According to TheWrap.com, the change will be made on March 18th and WWE Fastlane will be the first PPV event available on the platform.

It is worth noting that this will not change things for fans outside of the United States, who will still be able to use the WWE Network in its current format.

Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Peacock, issued a statement: