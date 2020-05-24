WWE Network Releasing Unseen WCW Footage Of Sting Next Week

Despite the fact there are currently a lot of rumors linking WWE Hall Of Famer, Sting with AEW, WWE will be sharing a special on the legendary wrestler next week.

He may not currently be under contract with WWE, but that doesn’t mean that the company doesn’t have plenty of footage of him, including things that fans haven’t seen before.

WWE Network News announced that WWE will be airing Sting: The Lost Tape on the WWE Network next Sunday.

This special will feature never before seen footage that is unreleased. This includes interviews and backstage highlights from WCW Slamboree 1995, providing wrestling fans with new Sting content in 2020.