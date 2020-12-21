WWE
WWE News: Big E Rants About Goldberg, ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Season Two Guests, More
Below are highlights from season two of Straight Up Steve Austin, premiering on the USA Network January 11, 2021. The “Texas Rattlesnake” will be hanging out with several big names this season including WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, legendary quarterback Brett Favre, Joel McHale, Bert Kreischer, Ice-T, Steve-O, Tiffany Haddish, and Luke Combs.
All we can say is it's about to get CRAZY! Get ready for Season Two of #StraightUpSteveAustin coming at you January 11 at 11/10c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/prfm2ltBmY
— Straight Up Steve Austin (@SteveAustin_USA) December 21, 2020
Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are the special guests on a new episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The podcast is available now on the free version of the WWE Network.
No one is exempt! We all have different journey’s & we all go thru different struggles. I’m so proud 2 bring u this episode of #chasingglory w/ my guests @WWE_MandyRose & @DanaBrookeWWE as we dive in deep into REAL life! Watch 4 FREE on @WWENetwork 👇🏼https://t.co/4TUTWz9d3E pic.twitter.com/OSYOLkpN3l
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) December 21, 2020
Big E’s Epic Goldberg Rant
If you haven’t seen this clip from The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, this week’s episode is a Best Of clipshow for the holidays. When asked about a potential dream match against Bill Goldberg, Big E breaks into a rant that’s so hilarious none of the cast members can make it through.
WWE Now: TLC Results
Below is the latest WWE Now covering the results of last night’s WWE TLC show:
Roddy Piper on Canvas 2 Canvas
WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper is featured on this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas with resident artist Rob Schamberger, the longest running WWE YouTube series.
‘WWE Icons’ Sneak Peak
Featured below is a preview for the upcoming WWE Icons documentary series coming to the WWE Network in 2021. This is the same preview that ran on Sunday night after the WWE TLC pay-per-view. The series dros on January 31 following the Royal Rumble, and the first episode will be on Yokozuna.
Six-Man Street Fight, Opening Segment & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Tonight’s new episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network will feature the fallout from Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. Several items have been announced.
Opening the show will be the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka. This will be the first we hear from Charlotte since her triumphant return last night.
Elsewhere, Jeff Hardy and Riddle will form “The Hardy Bros” to take on United States Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP.
In what will likely be the main event, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Keith Lee will face AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a six-man Street Fight.
We also know that Randy Orton will address setting The Fiend on fire during the Firefly Inferno match.
Has @RandyOrton finally rid himself of #TheFiend? 🔥 🔥 🔥
📺 #WWERaw, 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/qY8i9wRaG1
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
We’ll have complete Raw coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
Steel Cage Match Announced For Christmas Day SmackDown
WWE continues to “load up” this week’s Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, which happens to air on Christmas Day.
The show will now be headlined by a big Universal Championship rematch as Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage. This stipulation comes after Jey Uso interfered several times in their Tables, Ladders, and Chairs clash on Sunday.
.@WWERomanReigns and @FightOwensFight are set to battle in a Steel Cage Match THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle
🎄 📺 Friday, 8/7c @FOXTV https://t.co/IS8qDeY9Ic
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
As previously noted, the holiday show will also see Sami Zayn defend the Intercontinental Championship against Big E.
SmackDown will not air live on Friday, but will instead be pre-taped from the ThunderDome on Tuesday, December 22. Spoilers may leak from the taping with virtual fans in attendance.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #50)
It was another big week in the world of professional wrestling, with WWE pushing towards WWE TLC, while the Wednesday Night Wars continued to rage on with two more entertaining shows. There was a real mixed bag of quality this week though, from the in-ring work to the promos and story development. But which show was the best? Let’s Break It Down!
4. WWE Raw
WWE Raw was a real drag this time, which is never a good thing heading into a PPV. The fact that it brought in the lowest viewership in company history was telling, and sadly, deserved due to the poor quality of the show overall. Right from the start and the hokey segment with The Miz reading a WWE version of the Night Before Christmas, it was clear the show was going to be a poor one.
The work with Lana and Nia Jaz was incredibly sloppy, with their match falling way short of the mark as far as the quality people expect. Plus, writing her off television made no sense with the storyline that they had been working up until that point.
The entire show was just kept in a really comedic manner, with a real lack of stories to engage in. Thankfully, it wasn’t all a disaster. Sheamus continues to impress as he and AJ Styles had a great match, but that’s about as good as things got.
3. AEW Dynamite
Much like WWE Raw, it was quite a lacklustre episode of AEW Dynamite this week, which felt like a run of the mill show without much of note taking place. As ever, the wrestling was entertaining, but there wasn’t any big angle or match that felt like it was must-see.
The major tag team match was, as expected, far too chaotic with too many wrestlers involved to possibly make this match work. The women’s tag team segment felt like it was just done to tick a box, with a lot of it being done during a commercial, with this issue continuing to plague the show overall.
The main event served a purpose in pushing Kenny Omega as a dominant champion, but it certainly did no favors for Joey Janela. Overall, the show was serviceable and enjoyable to watch, but it never quite got out of second gear.
2. WWE SmackDown
The go-home show for WWE TLC did a really good job of delivering on the excitement that was needed. Throughout the night, the work with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was tremendous, and it really sold the storyline and match as something people should be desperate to see.
The tag teamwork between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode was enjoyable, as they had a good match. However, it’s time for this storyline to move on now, as it’s something that has been shown enough at this point.
Otis beating Shinsuke Nakamura was something that shocked everyone, and their match wasn’t particularly good either, plus Bayley beating Bianca Belair at this point fell really flat, despite the match being good. However, the Sami Awards segment was really great and felt like
1. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand has been on a roll as of late, and that continued on this episode of the show. Every segment felt important and served a purpose. The work with The Way faction was tremendous throughout the night, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell progressing within their gimmicks.
The work with Boa and Xia Li continues to be excellently done, with these segments being incredibly well put together. As well as that, Tyler Rust really shone in his match with Tommaso Ciampa, helping to build a brand new name for the brand.
WWE NXT had two Takeover quality matches on this show, with the main event between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley being a great one. However, the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne was the real show-stealer, and was the best match of the week, with this hard-hitting, back and forth bout being an unbelievable one.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 106
WWE NXT- 153
AEW Dynamite- 139
WWE SmackDown- 106
