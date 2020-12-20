WWE News: Kevin Owens On Universal Title Regrets, Boot Camp Match, Hardy Performs & More

There are at present six matches official for this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. That leaves plenty of room for wild speculation, coming off a card with eight matches in 2019, and a whopping 12 matches in 2018, including their respective kickoff shows.

Before we get to what might be added to WWE’s last major show of the year, let’s take a look at what we know for sure is taking place this weekend at the ThunderDome.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs

December 20, 2020

TLC Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Firefly Inferno Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD

With Asuka involved in the tag team title picture once again, the Raw Women’s Championship will more than likely not be on the line. That’s certainly a shame given that the belt hasn’t been properly defended on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions, followed by Asuka being left off Hell in a Cell altogether and then losing to Sasha Banks at Survivor Series.

Bobby Lashley could defend the United States Championship this weekend, with Jeff Hardy up at the plate, and Riddle on deck. Riddle’s beef has more or less been with MVP and the Hurt Business as a whole. This one feels unlikely to me. There’s obviously a bigger match coming, possibly on Raw or at the Rumble, but at this point announcing it for TLC in the 11th hour comes across as an afterthought, doing more harm than good.

Sticking with the Raw brand, there’s a couple smaller scenarios that could make for a solid pre-show match or something to break up the bigger title bouts on the card.

Sheamus has unfinished business with AJ Styles’ big ass bodyguard Omos. He’s also been mixed up in The Miz and John Morrison, who are all but insufferable together right up until the bell rings. I could see an impromptu tag team match giving both Sheamus and Keith Lee an opportunity to get their win back.

Keep an eye out for Elias. He returned with a reborn Jaxson Ryker this week, and while that’s just about the only thing that could ever make me not want to see Elias on my television, WWE is generally pretty good about getting him on the card even if it’s just a segment and not a match.

Let’s move on to the Smackdown side.

I was mildly surprised when WWE did not announce Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship during Smackdown. Then again, with the show airing on FS1 instead of FOX this week, maybe they figured making the announcement on social media would have the same effect.

The Street Profits retained their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Friday night, but Montez Ford showed that the dynamic duo isn’t above using underhanded means to get the job done. They left the door wide open to an immediate rematch, and WWE could easily slap a stipulation like a Tables Match on to make sure that the… good guys don’t cheat again? I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it anymore.

Speaking of cheating, Bayley used a good old-fashioned eye rake to score an otherwise hard-fought victory over Bianca Belair on Smackdown. This wasn’t quite the match I wanted it to be for a first-time occurance, but they also told a good story. Bayley mocked Belair relentlessly throughout the match and was constantly punished for it. She was inches away from losing. If booked well, their second match should be psychologically different. That said, I also don’t think there’s a reason to immediately rebound into a rubber match 48 hours later. These two are good together, and they’ll find their chemistry in the ring. Bianca needs to do something to make Bayley give her the rematch, because that’s the type of heel she is. This is a WrestleMania match if they do it right, and part of that entails not running it twice in three days.

As for potential filler for the TLC card, Billie Kay has been all over the place on the blue brand ever since the WWE Draft. She’s offered her resume to all kinds of people, even trying to score a spot on the Smackdown announce team. Recent she found herself looking for a tag team partner to prove herself against the Riott Squad. Week one saw her and Natalya take a quick loss, and this week Billie and a returning Tamina didn’t do a whole lot better. They’re running out of ammunition quickly though. As in, unless Mickie James is available there’s literally no one left in the division. So maybe this is less of a possibility than previously anticipated.

There’s also Otis, who scored a shockingly quick win over three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT Champion and former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. If it makes you feel any better, the win was played off as a gag to further a partnership with Chad Gable that, if it lasts any longer than a week or two, will make the big man look like a moron. Anyways…

Just to recap, here’s the WWE TLC match card updated with the most likely additions:

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs

December 20, 2020

TLC Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Firefly Inferno Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD

Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Big E

Smackdown Tag Team Championship (Tables?) Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Sheamus & Keith Lee vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Whatever happens we’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend, as we’re sure to get at least one or two more additions to this show. Join us for live coverage of WWE TLC this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.