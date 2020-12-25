WWE News: Miracle On 34th Street Fight, Top 10 NXT Moments, Should WWE Bring Back European Title?

You’ve likely heard this new two or three times by this point, but WWE has now officially confirmed two new matches for this week’s Christmas Day episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the first time in a triple threat match. In one corner will be the reunited “Baymella”, Bayley and Carmella, while Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks attempts to coexist with the “EST of WWE” Bianca Belair.

A rematch between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso has also been announced.

WWE taped the entire Christmas Day episode of Friday Night Smackdown earlier this week at the ThunderDome. Click here for a complete SPOILER-filled report from the tapings, and click here for a non-spoiler match listing.