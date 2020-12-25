Connect with us

WWE

WWE News: Miracle On 34th Street Fight, Top 10 NXT Moments, Should WWE Bring Back European Title?

Amway Center
  • Stu Bennett joking with Malcolm Bivens on Twitter about wanting the rights to the Nexus branding: “I can’t give you Nexus, but I’d pay you to take The Corre trademark off my hands”. 
  • WWE has a clip at this link from the new Sam Roberts podcast discussing whether or not the company should bring back the European Championship.
  • Happy holidays from everyone at WWE’s The Bump.
  • Below are the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE Officially Announces Women's Tag Team Title Defense For Smackdown

You’ve likely heard this new two or three times by this point, but WWE has now officially confirmed two new matches for this week’s Christmas Day episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the first time in a triple threat match. In one corner will be the reunited “Baymella”, Bayley and Carmella, while Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks attempts to coexist with the “EST of WWE” Bianca Belair.


A rematch between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso has also been announced.

WWE taped the entire Christmas Day episode of Friday Night Smackdown earlier this week at the ThunderDome. Click here for a complete SPOILER-filled report from the tapings, and click here for a non-spoiler match listing.

Taping Date Reportedly Set For 'NXT India' Project

An update on WWE’s planned expansion into the Indian market.

It was recently reported by POST Wrestling, in conjunction with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, that WWE would be taping content for a new project described to them as “NXT India”. The proposed series would air throughout India on television as well as the WWE Network.


POST is now reporting that a television taping labeled “India Special” is on the calendar for Friday, January 22. There was also a photo shoot this past week for the Indian talent involved, likely for digital and promotional use.

WWE has yet to comment on the matter publicly, but there would have to be a statement in the next week or two unless they plan to sit on the footage until a later date, which is entirely possible.

The report did indicate that WWE has been working on this as a “long-term project” that has changed and evolved, so exactly how the final product is presented remains to be seen. There were plans as recently as November for an eight-man tournament and a recurring series, although that does not necessarily mean they will premiere at the same time.

