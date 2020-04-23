WWE News & Notes: Updated Tournament Standings, Fantasma Fights Off Lucha Kidnappers, More

— Jake Atlas, KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Fantasma scored wins in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament on Wednesday. Below is the updated standings:

Group A

Jake Atlas (1-0)

KUSHIDA (1-0)

Tony Nese (0-1)

Drake Maverick (0-1)

Group B

Akira Tozawa (1-0)

El Hijo del Fantasma (1-0)

Jack Gallagher (0-1)

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (0-1)

— There has been a reoccurring story on NXT where random wrestlers have been beaten up and kidnapped in the parking lot by a gang of mysterious, masked men. El Hijo del Fantasma, who is competing in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament, was attacked Wednesday, but was the first person to fight off the attackers before they could kidnap him.

