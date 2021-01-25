WWE News: Raw Tonight, More On NBCU/Peacock Deal, WWE Previews Indian Talent, Free Matches, More

A huge story broke this morning when it came out that NBCUniversal, parent company of the USA Network, had acquired the exclusive streaming rights to all WWE Network content in the United States. The deal is believed to be a 5-year agreement worth $1 Billion and will see the entire platform, including on-demand content and live pay-per-view, moved to the Peacock streaming service starting in March. We’ll have more on this as the story develops.

Tonight is the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw (PREVIEW). WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returns after a two-week quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19, and will come face-to-face with Goldberg ahead of their title match this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s title, and Riddle running a gauntlet against the Hurt Business have all been announced for the show.

— WWE Superstar Spectacle airs this Tuesday on the WWE Network. The show celebrates Republic Day in India while featuring several of the current Indian Superstars training at the Performance Center. Jinder Mahal also returns to action in the main event. Check out the video below profiling each of the new Indian stars:

— Bianca Belair is the subject of a new WWE Chronicle mini-doc available now on the WWE Network. HERE is a clip from the episode featuring Belair opening up about her battle with depression.

— Various characters from the Firefly Fun House are on Canvas 2 Canvas this week with WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger.

— WWE Top 10: Shinsuke Nakamura’s Greatest Moments

— We have an article up on the site today covering the new Pat Patterson documentary on the WWE Network. In the doc, the late Patterson tells the sad story of the time he excitedly realized he was gay, rushed home to tell his parents that he was in love for the first time, and was immediately kicked out of the house by his father. That incident led to Patterson moving to Boston, learning English, and ultimately the success of his wrestling career.

