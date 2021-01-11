WWE News: Steve Austin Returns Tonight, New Day Remember Brodie Lee, Favorite Rumble Moments, More

— Season two of Straight Up Steve Austin premieres tonight on the USA Network immediately after Monday Night Raw. Ryan Satin of FOX has a lengthy interview with the “Texas Rattlesnake” up at this link previewing the season.

— The latest episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, available now on the WWE Network and wherever you get your podcasts, is a tribute to the late Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan are all featured guests.

— Dexter Lumis is on Canvas 2 Canvas this week at this link.

— WWE Superstars recall their favorite Royal Rumble moments at this link.

— A new WWE Untold telling the story of AJ Styles’ debut in the Royal Rumble drops this Sunday on the WWE Network. Check out a new trailer for the episode below.

FREE MATCHES