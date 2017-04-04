WWE to Nix Jericho vs. Owens For Payback PPV

Roman L
3

WWE announced last night that Chris Jericho would get a rematch against the new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Payback on April 30. However a new report from the Wrestling Observer Radio claims that the match will be canceled with a new storyline explaining that Jericho is injured.

The replacement for Jericho at this month’s Payback PPV is said to be Finn Balor.

