WWE to Nix Jericho vs. Owens For Payback PPV

WWE announced last night that Chris Jericho would get a rematch against the new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Payback on April 30. However a new report from the Wrestling Observer Radio claims that the match will be canceled with a new storyline explaining that Jericho is injured.
The replacement for Jericho at this month’s Payback PPV is said to be Finn Balor.
