WWE No Mercy: Braun Strowman Vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Title Match)

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c) w/ Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman takes the microphone from JoJo and handles the introduction for Brock Lesnar. The crowd is really buzzing for this match.

The bell rings, and Strowman immediately grabs Lesnar and throws him down. Lesnar gets to his feet and smiles. Lesnar goes for a double leg takedown, but Strowman just lifts him up and throws him. Lesnar looks surprised now. Lesnar gets around him and gives him a German Suplex, but Strowman pops right up and hits a Chokeslam. Strowman follows up with a Running Powerslam for a near fall. Strowman avalanches him in the corner and sends him to the opposite corner. Strowman elbows him and drops him with a head-butt. Lesnar lifts him up out of nowhere and goes for an F5, but he can’t support the weight! Strowman then avalanches him out of the ring. Strowman goes outside and slams him into the ring post. Strowman gets him in the ring and slams him hard into the corner. Lesnar sidesteps a running shoulder in the corner. Lesnar hooks the Kimura Lock on, but Strowman slams him into the corner to break the hold. Lesnar still won’t release the hold. Strowman goes down to the knee and eventually grabs the rope to break the hold. Lesnar charges him, but Strowman gives him a massive spinebuster for a near fall. Lesnar takes a few moments to get up and surprises Strowman with five German Suplexes. Each one seems to take something out of Lesnar. Lesnar looks exhausted. Lesnar lifts him up and goes for an F5, but Strowman slides off and hits a Running Powerslam, but he can’t follow up because his shoulder is too hurt. Strowman slowly gets to his feet and hits another Running Powerslam. Strowman takes a moment to grab his arm before covering for a near fall. Lesnar then pops up and hits an F5 for the win.

Winner and still WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar