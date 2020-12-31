WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE announced the 2020 NXT Year-End Award winners for the black-and-gold brand during tonight’s new episode. Notably, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai won both Female & Overall Competitor of the Year, with Adam Cole winning Male Competitor of the Year.

Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart

This really sums up what this year has felt like to me. I cried so many happy tears all year. Every moment felt unreal. But most importantly I got to be genuinely me the entire way. I feel completely in my element. @WWENXT #NXTAwardBreakout https://t.co/hBtfRtnfAV — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) December 31, 2020

Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed Era (for the third year in a row)

Female Competitor of the Year: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

The #WWENXT Women's Division is the BEST of the BEST… …and the champ @shirai_io stands above the 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕 as the 2020 #NXTAwardFemale Winner in the #NXTYearEndAwards!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/a6TUhFUd88 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole (f0r the second year in a row)

Match of the Year: NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TakeOver 31

Future Star of the Year: Austin Theory

Overall Competitor of the Year: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai