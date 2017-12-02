WWE NXT Airing On USA Network?

The official website of The USA Network, which broadcasts WWE Raw and Smackdown Live on a weekly basis, is advertising an episode of NXT will air on December 13th at 7pm EST. DirecTV, Comcast and Verizon FIOS are all listing NXT for that night as well.

If NXT does indeed air that night, it will likely be announced as part of “WWE Week”, in which WWE takes over the USA Network for a week, airing new content every night of the week. It will also mark the first time NXT as a third brand has ever aired on the USA Network.