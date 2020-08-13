WWE NXT Championship Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: XXX; Updated Match Card

Another match has now been made official for WWE NXT Takeover: XXX with the WWE NXT Championship match being set for the show.

After several weeks of issues between them, a WWE NXT Championship match has been made official as Keith Lee will defend his title against Karrion Kross. The Limitless One brought down a contract for Kross to sign on the show, and when the contract was handed back, a fireball blew up in Lee’s face, adding to their storyline.

.@RealKeithLee is ready to do this "the hard way." All the #NXTChampion needs is for @WWEKarrionKross to sign on the dotted line to make it OFFICIAL! #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/DzobZcH7ND — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020

