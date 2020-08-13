ProWrestling.com

WWE NXT Championship Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: XXX; Updated Match Card

By onWWE

Another match has now been made official for WWE NXT Takeover: XXX with the WWE NXT Championship match being set for the show.

After several weeks of issues between them, a WWE NXT Championship match has been made official as Keith Lee will defend his title against Karrion Kross. The Limitless One brought down a contract for Kross to sign on the show, and when the contract was handed back, a fireball blew up in Lee’s face, adding to their storyline.

The current match card is as follows:

  • NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai
  • Pat McAfee vs Adam Cole
  • NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes vs ??? vs ???
  • NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross