WWE NXT Coming To SportsNet 360 & SN Now In Canada

Sasha Banks has had a huge history with the Hell In A Cell stipulation, but she admitted that she’s not interested in having another.

The Legit Boss was in the first-ever women’s Hell In A Cell match with Charlotte Flair, and since then she’s gone on to have another two, one with Becky Lynch and the other with Bayley. Sasha spoke about the first match she had, admitting she was very nervous beforehand.

“But you have to know this match is scary, especially for a woman, someone who is small in my stature. I was honestly super, super nervous because I didn’t know we were going to main event till the night before. Charlotte called me and she told me and it just made me shook, it made me second guess myself, is what I have in my mind good enough to be the main event?”

However, during her appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions, she made it clear that she’s not in a hurry to have a fourth.