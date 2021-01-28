WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For 2/3 WWE NXT

William Regal has confirmed that a WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship match will be taking place on WWE NXT next week.

Santos Escobar was set to defend his title this week against Curt Stallion, but he was mysteriously attacked backstage, seemingly by Legado Del Fantasma. This led to a furious WWE NXT General Manager storming into their locker room to reveal the title match is happening on the 2/3 episode of WWE NXT.

Regal also warned that if Stallion mysteriously gets attacked again, there will be serious consequences for the group.

As well as that match, several tag team bouts are confirmed for next Wednesday. There will be a semi-final bout in the women’s tournament as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai take on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Meanwhile, there will also be two men’s quarterfinal matches as Lucha House Party face Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. In the other match, Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will battle Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.