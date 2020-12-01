WWE NXT Defeats AEW Dynamite In The Ratings War For 11/25 Episodes

WWE NXT managed to outdraw AEW Dynamite for the most recent set of episodes on 11/25, but only by a very small margin.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, the latest episode of AEW Dynamite averaged in at 710,000 viewers, meanwhile, WWE NXT just edged it by drawing 712,000.

For AEW, this was a big drop as the previous week saw the company bring in 850,000 viewers, and this particular episode was the least-watched two-hour episode since June 10 when the company brought in 677,000 viewers.

However, for the black and gold brand of WWE, this was up from the November 11 numbers, as that show drew 638,000 viewers, with this being the most viewed episode of WWE NXT since the Halloween Havoc show. That, incidentally, was also the last time WWE NXT outdrew Dynamite.

However, despite AEW losing out overall in the ratings, AEW did beat WWE in the 18-49 demographic, as well as every other demographic apart from the 50+ demographic, which WWE NXT won.