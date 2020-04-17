WWE NXT Draws More Views Than AEW Dynamite For A Second Consecutive Week

It’s good news for WWE NXT this week, as the show has outdrawn AEW Dynamite for a second consecutive week after another impressive show.

A report by Showbuzz Daily stated that the April 15 episode of WWE NXT averaged 692,000 viewers, which beats out AEW Dynamite, which this week averaged 683,000 viewers.

However, despite defeating AEW Dynamite, the viewership figures for WWE NXT were slightly lower than last week’s 693,000 viewers. AEW also saw their views drop as well, as last week they scored 692,000.

However, in the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite still came out on top, drawing a 0.25 rating, whereas WWE NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

AEW did feature an AEW World Championship match this week between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager as well as Lance Archer facing Colt Cabana. While WWE NXT saw Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross debut, as well as Finn Balor taking on Fabian Aichner.