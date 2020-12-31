WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Xia Li & Boa Appearing Next Week

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE announced during this week’s NXT that the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will kick-off in two weeks on January 13. Teams and brackets will be announced next week during New Year’s Evil. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are all but confirmed to represent Undisputed Era this year.

The winners of the tournament will once again receive an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. Previous tournament winners include Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle.

Xia Li & Boa

A new vignette for Xia Li and Boa revealed that the tandem will debut their new gimmick next week during New Year’s Evil. It remains to be seen if they are forming a faction with another talent, or if it’s just the pair re-debuting.

