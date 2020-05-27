The official WWE NXT Twitter account has shared new photos showing off the unique steel cage set for tonight’s Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who will act as the special guest referee for the fight, posted a photo on Instagram earlier today offering a first look at the design.

The cage features scaffolding on what appears to be all four sides of the cage, and per Thatcher’s demanded stipulations, the match can only end via knockout or submission. That means no pinfalls, and no escaping the cage.