Following WWE NXT Great American Bash Night Two, WWE’s YouTube channel has shared the latest injury report on those involved in the show.

The first update revealed that former NXT Champion, Adam Cole has suffered a neck contusion following his title loss to Keith Lee, adding further insult to injury from this night.

Away from that, both Mia Yim and Candice LeRae were hurt following their fantastic street fight. Both women suffered body contusions following the attacks with weapons, and Mia Yim also suffered blurred vision, likely from the fire extinguisher spot in the match.

Finally, Robert Stone was included on the list as suffered ruptured leg ligaments from when he was run over by Shotzi Blackheart’s tank.