WWE NXT Higher Ups Reportedly Impressed By Tian Sha Gimmick
According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE NXT higher-ups have been impressed with the Tian Sha gimmick so far.
According to the report, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been enjoying the gimmick so far and they believe that it is going to have a long-term future.
The Tian Sha gimmick seems to have made a good impression among NXT highers ups. Fightful was told that Triple H and Shawn Michaels specifically have taken a liking to the gimmick, and see it having a long-term future. We’re also told by those backstage that they’ve been very hands on with the character and presentation. Thus far on screen, the Mei Ying character has been portrayed by the former Karen Q, who had not wrestled since July 2019 since suffering a knee injury. She hasn’t appeared on-screen for WWE since the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where ironically, she faced Xia Li.
Batista Gives His Thoughts On WWE Splitting Up The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business imploded on WWE Raw this week, and it’s clear that Batista wasn’t a big fan of the creative decision.
Bobby Lashley kicked both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin out of the group after their failure to defeat Drew McIntyre last week on WWE Raw. The two men are officially no longer in The Hurt Business, with Lashley wrestling Benjamin this week, defeating him, and he will compete against Cedric Alexander next week.
However, the decision wasn’t one that was met with a positive reaction online, and it wasn’t just fans who were displeased to see them split up. That’s because Batista himself took to Twitter to complain about the decision, stating that nobody in their right mind wanted them to break up already.
Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! 🤷🏻♂️ #SMFH #BadForBusiness
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 31, 2021
Steve Austin Discusses If He Will Bring His Podcast Back
WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently spoke about whether or not his popular podcast will be making a return at some stage.
The Steve Austin Show was a popular podcast that saw Austin give his opinions and thoughts on the current product, while also interviewing different talents along the way.
But when speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Austin admitted things got a little too much once he started to do the Broken Skull Sessions interviews as well.
“I’m really enjoying the Broken Skull Sessions, mainly because I’m doing maybe one a month,” said Austin. “We tape them whenever; if a window of opportunity lands up, we get a guest that we’re looking for. The weekly podcast started getting a little bit in the way and became overbearing, so I just opted out.”
Austin did admit that he prefers the WWE Network show as he enjoys working with a full team around him.
“When WWE approached me for Broken Skull Sessions, I decided to trade in the microphone so I could be seen on their streaming service [the WWE Network],” said Austin. “It’s obviously a different platform, and felt like [I was] trading in jobs.”
“I have a full team working with me. During the podcast, it was just me trying to get the show to a producer, who’d put the commercials in. With the Network show, I can do a lot of research to cover a 20- or 30-year career of some of these cats. The show might last only 45 minutes to an hour but there’s a lot of prep that goes into it.”
Charly Caruso Comments On Her WWE Exit: “I Never Had Any Issues”
Charly Caruso recently announced her WWE departure, and she has now provided further comments on the situation.
It had been reported that Caruso had gained some backstage heat with certain wrestlers for turning up late to interviews and backstage segments. However, when speaking with Scott Fishman of TVInsider, Caurso stated that she never had any issues with WWE and nothing bad happened.
“There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career,” she said.
Caruso also spoke about how her fellow peers in the wrestling world reacted to the news of her departure, which she says has been positive so far.
“Once I stopped coming to WWE shows a few weeks ago, knowing this move was imminent, I had a lot of people reaching out. I couldn’t tell them yet until ESPN made the announcement. Now that it’s out, everyone has been so excited for me. The biggest thing I’ve heard within WWE is, “You deserve it.” People know how passionate I am about my career. They know it’s a great thing for me, as much as it sucks not being able to see everyone every week. I know my relationship with friends will not be severed. Nia Jax and I have already tentatively planned a girls trip,” stated Caruso.
Caruso is currently working with ESPN on a full-time basis where she will contribute to First Take, SportsCenter, SportsNation, while also co-hosting First Take, Her Take.
