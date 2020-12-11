James Ellsworth recently revealed just how big of an impact Chris Jericho had on getting him a job with WWE.

The former WWE Superstar, who is best remembered for his work alongside Carmella recently spoke with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online about how influential Chris Jericho was in getting him a WWE contract. He revealed that Jericho pushed hard backstage for him to be brought into the company.

“Yeah, absolutely. Like I said, Vince McMahon saw something in me right away, but Chris really push for me. He got me on Talk is Jericho. He told me a few times that he called the writers and Dave Kapoor, great writer there, and said man, you guys want to hire this guy, he’s got something and at the end of the day was Vince’s call, but Jericho definitely helped me up a bunch and you know, I’m still friends with Chris to this day. Every now and then I’ll text him and I owe him a lot. He really pushed for me and helped me and I’m just so grateful for him. Absolutely.”

Ellsworth also spoke about his desire to return to WWE one day, admitting he misses being with the company and he’s going to keep hustling to potentially get back.