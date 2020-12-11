WWE
REPORT: WWE To Begin Filming On ‘NXT India’ Next Month, Tournament Planned
WWE will take another major step towards international expansion in 2021.
According to a report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling, in conjunction with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE is expected to begin taping in January for a new series being described as “NXT India”.
The series will reportedly air on television in India while streaming outside of the company on the WWE Network. A single-elimination tournament featuring eight wrestlers was planned as of a few weeks ago, similar to the 16-man WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017 that led to the launch of the NXT UK brand.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed to The National in early 2019 that WWE would eventually build a new Performance Center in India, as well as the Middle East and, while not confirmed, he noted that a facility in Latin America was also likely.
WWE
Betting Odds For WWE TLC; Who Are The Favorites To Win?
WWE TLC is now right around the corner which will be the final PPV of the year for WWE, but who are the favorites heading into the event?
Bet Online has provided the latest betting odds heading into the PPV, which is building up a stacked card, giving an indication about who the favorites are heading into the show.
WWE – Tables, Ladders & Chairs
Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +350 (7/2)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella
Sasha Banks -350 (2/7)
Carmella +225 (9/4)
Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)
Randy Orton +200 (2/1)
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs Asuka & Lana
Asuka & Lana -120 (5/6)
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -120 (5/6)
WWE
James Ellsworth Reveals Chris Jericho’s Influence In Getting Him A WWE Job
James Ellsworth recently revealed just how big of an impact Chris Jericho had on getting him a job with WWE.
The former WWE Superstar, who is best remembered for his work alongside Carmella recently spoke with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online about how influential Chris Jericho was in getting him a WWE contract. He revealed that Jericho pushed hard backstage for him to be brought into the company.
“Yeah, absolutely. Like I said, Vince McMahon saw something in me right away, but Chris really push for me. He got me on Talk is Jericho. He told me a few times that he called the writers and Dave Kapoor, great writer there, and said man, you guys want to hire this guy, he’s got something and at the end of the day was Vince’s call, but Jericho definitely helped me up a bunch and you know, I’m still friends with Chris to this day. Every now and then I’ll text him and I owe him a lot. He really pushed for me and helped me and I’m just so grateful for him. Absolutely.”
Ellsworth also spoke about his desire to return to WWE one day, admitting he misses being with the company and he’s going to keep hustling to potentially get back.
“WWE is all I ever wanted in my life as a career. So I still feel the same way. I know I’ve been there and I’ve accomplished it. That’s that’s my home. And that’s where the James Ellsworth character belongs. I can go to these other places. Like Impact, I had a lot of fun. I did small shows for them and did Bound for Glory PPV and I think they’re doing a tremendous job here recently. If they call me, I’d definitely go and do stuff but maybe, my whole life, I wanted to be a part of the WWE and now that I’ve been there for almost two years, I still just want to be a part of WWE. I miss it and hopefully at some point whether it’s five months from now or five years from now, I’ll return there. Until then, I’m going to keep grinding, keep hustling, keep getting better, keep doing my thing on the independents and keep pushing myself. I’m engaged. I will get married next year. I got my two lovely daughters that live with me and I’m focusing on being a better family man and being a better person. So hopefully in the future something happens with WWE or possibly another company.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Eddie Dennis Clarifies His Status As An In-Ring Talent
Since WWE NXT UK has returned, Eddie Dennis hasn’t competed in the ring since October, and he has clarified his in-ring status.
Dennis has primarily been used in a managerial role, working with the tag team, The Hunt, who have been making a big impact on the show so far. However, Dennis isn’t done inside the ring by any means, as he revealed in an interview with Metro.
“I’m healthy. I’ve spent so much time unhealthy in the last couple of years, to be healthy and to be not active in the ring at the moment feels a little bit strange. Obviously, I’m still attending the Performance Center and training as a full time competitor. I still very much see myself as a wrestler.”
REPORT: WWE To Begin Filming On ‘NXT India’ Next Month, Tournament Planned
NJPW 2020 World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Tournament Finals Results
Betting Odds For WWE TLC; Who Are The Favorites To Win?
James Ellsworth Reveals Chris Jericho’s Influence In Getting Him A WWE Job
Eddie Dennis Clarifies His Status As An In-Ring Talent
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
REPORT: Three Possible Main Event Matches Being Discussed For WrestleMania 37
-
WWE2 days ago
Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Officially Form New Faction
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
CM Punk Discusses If He’s Interested In Working For New Japan Pro Wrestling
-
WWE21 hours ago
Tom “Zeus” Lister Dies At 62, WWE Issues Statement
-
MLW2 days ago
Selina de la Renta Summons Major Lucha Underground Name On MLW FUSION
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose Unhappy With WWE Slammy Awards Nominees
-
WWE1 day ago
Bobby Fish Undergoes Surgery Following WarGames, Dakota Kai Out Of Action?
-
AEW1 day ago
Penta El Zero M Reportedly Suffered An Injury Prior To AEW Dynamite