The latest WWE NXT injury report has been made available on WWE’s YouTube channel, especially speaking about Adam Cole’s status.

The former NXT Champion was punt kicked in the head by Pat McAfee during the latest episode, and the report stated that he has undisclosed injuries. There were no further details given at that time, but he is currently set to face McAfee at NXT Takeover: XXX.

Dexter Lumis was also not cleared due to an ankle injury which was announced by William Regal, and this means he will miss the North American Championship ladder match.

Finally, Rhea Ripley was also listed on report after her nose was busted open. However, her nose isn’t broken and she is still medically cleared to compete.