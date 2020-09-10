WWE NXT Injury Report: Both Rhea Ripley & Mercedes Martinez Featured

Following WWE NXT Super Tuesday II, the latest injury report has been made available, with both women from the steel cage match featured.

Following the brutal main event match, both Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez find themselves on the WWE NXT injury report.

Each woman suffered multiple contusions because of the match, and they are each considered to be day-to-day at the moment.

As well as that, Velveteen Dream suffered a hyperextended arm following the attack at the hands of Kushida. He will need to be re-evaluated and there was no timetable mentioned in regards to his in-ring return.