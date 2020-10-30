WWE NXT Injury Report: Candice LeRae Suffers Knee & Back Problems

The latest WWE NXT Injury Report has been made available following Halloween Havoc, which saw Candice LeRae suffer problems.

After an action-packed episode of the black and gold brand, four wrestlers found themselves on the injury report this week.

– Candice LeRae is the first name on the list, which is no surprise following the brutal Tables, Ladders, & Scares match which saw her take a major bump from the top of a ladder, crashing into a ladder bridge. Following that, LeRae suffered knee and back injuries, but she is expected to be back by next week.

– Damian Priest also found himself on the list after losing his NXT North American Championship, suffering shoulder injuries in his match against Johnny Gargano.

– After competing in the Haunted House of Terror match, Cameron Grimes was also featured on the list with upper-body injuries, but he is medically cleared.

– Kyle O’Reilly sustained back, hand, and face injuries following the attack by Pete Dunne, Pat McAfee, and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.