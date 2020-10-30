WWE NXT Injury Report: Candice LeRae Suffers Knee & Back Problems

The latest WWE NXT Injury Report has been made available following Halloween Havoc, which saw Candice LeRae suffer problems.
After an action-packed episode of the black and gold brand, four wrestlers found themselves on the injury report this week.
– Candice LeRae is the first name on the list, which is no surprise following the brutal Tables, Ladders, & Scares match which saw her take a major bump from the top of a ladder, crashing into a ladder bridge. Following that, LeRae suffered knee and back injuries, but she is expected to be back by next week.
– Damian Priest also found himself on the list after losing his NXT North American Championship, suffering shoulder injuries in his match against Johnny Gargano.
– After competing in the Haunted House of Terror match, Cameron Grimes was also featured on the list with upper-body injuries, but he is medically cleared.
– Kyle O’Reilly sustained back, hand, and face injuries following the attack by Pete Dunne, Pat McAfee, and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
This week's NXT Injury Report brings you ALL the fallout from a hard-hitting #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc. pic.twitter.com/R9NbMpzcKm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020