WWE NXT Injury Report: Ciampa & Gargano Both Listed, Post-Ladder Match Injuries Noted

The WWE NXT injury report has returned after taking a short hiatus. Following an action-packed episode of the show, which superstars suffered injuries?

According to the report, both Johnny Gargano and his former tag team partner and current rival, Tommaso Ciampa were set to be examined. However, Ciampa refused medical attention and after leaving the venue, Gargano did not respond to any WWE medical calls.

Outside of their grudge match was the number one contender’s ladder match, which was won by Io Shirai. Of course, with such a dangerous match it isn’t a surprise that injuries took place.

Tegan Nox suffered back spasms after falling through a ladder during the match, and Chelsea Green also suffered a possible knee sprain as well.