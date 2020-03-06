WWE NXT Injury Report: Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox Suffer Post Steel Cage Match Issues

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been shared on WWE’s YouTube channel, with several superstars being bruised following their steel cage bouts.

Both Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox were featured on the injury report where they suffered “bruises and contusions,” and are listed as day to day following their steel cage match against each other, which Kai managed to win.

Roderick Strong was also featured on the injury report following his own steel cage match where he defeated Velveteen Dream. He is also considered to be day to day after suffering lacerations on his back and arm.