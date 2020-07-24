WWE NXT Injury Report: Dominik Dijakovic’s Status Update, Robert Stone Is Hurt Again

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been made available on WWE’s YouTube channel as the company takes a look at those who got hurt this week.

It was an action-packed episode of WWE NXT which saw plenty of physicality and that led to three people being injured.

Unsurprisingly, Dominik Dijakovic was featured on the list after his brutal main event against Karrion Kross. He suffered undisclosed injuries after the match and he is currently considered day-to-day.

Robert Stone also featured on the list yet again after Shotzi Blackheart ran over his leg for the second time in three weeks. He suffered partially torn ligaments in his left leg.

Finally, Timothy Thatcher was also listed after his match against Oney Lorcan. The two men had a very hard-hitting match with plenty of submissions and despite winning, Thatcher suffered a hyperextended left arm.