The latest WWE NXT injury report has been made available on WWE’s YouTube channel with three WWE Superstars being listed this week.

The first name on the list this week was Drake Maverick who suffered a bruised rib and a potential fracture after Santos Escobar revealed his true identity. Escobar took off his mask and attacked Maverick alongside Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde who turned out to be the masked men. Maverick is considered day-to-day but is going for further X-rays.

Candice LeRae was also featured on the injury report after Keith Lee was dropped onto by Johnny Gargano with the slingshot DDT. Gargano didn’t seem to care about her problems as he quickly rolled-up Lee for the victory. However, Candice suffered a bruised sternum from the incident.

Finally, Kacy Catanzaro was also listed on the report as she received an examination for a facial contusion following a kick from Dakota Kai. It’s unknown if the injury happened during the match or the post-match attack.