WWE has uploaded the latest WWE NXT injury report, which the company shares on a weekly basis and two names were featured this week.

The first name shared was Drake Maverick, who was put through a table by Santos Escobar on the show with a Phantom Driver. Maverick was trying to get revenge after Escobar revealed his identity last week and attacked him, however the number game saw him end up on the wrong end of the situation again.

Maverick was rushed to a medical facility after the incident, but no further updates have been provided yet in regards to him other than the fact he isn’t medically cleared.

Candice LeRae wasn’t in action this week, but she was involved in a backstage brawl with Mia Yim and she suffered facial and back lacerations after that brawl.