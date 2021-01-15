WWE
WWE NXT Injury Report: Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Suffer Reaggravated Injuries
The latest WWE NXT injury report has been uploaded by WWE, and both Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly find themselves on the list.
The two men were involved in the injury report last week, suffering injuries during their recent WWE NXT Championship match at NXT New Year’s Evil. However, both men have now reaggravated their injuries after their brawls with Kings of NXT.
Kyle has reaggravated his jaw injury, while Finn reaggravated his arm injury. Kyle is listed as not medically cleared, with his clearance date being pushed back, while Finn is listed as day-to-day.
As well as that, Valentina Ferox suffered multiple injuries to the face and body during her match and post-match attack by Xia Li.
Drew McIntyre Assures Fans He Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble
Despite being tested positive for Coronavirus this week, Drew McIntyre has assured fans he will be part of WWE’s Royal Rumble.
The WWE Champion is currently scheduled to go one on one with Goldberg at the event on January 31. Obviously, his positive test has thrown that into doubt, however, the Scotsman has assured fans that he will be appearing and the match will happen.
Drew was a part of CES 2021 and he gave an update on his health as well as discussing the upcoming PPV.
“Like I mentioned on Monday, I’m one of the fortunate ones that aren’t experiencing any symptoms, but I just wanted to reinforce, WWE wanted to reinforce to everyone how important it is to continue to listen to all the health guidelines, to wear your mask, practice social distancing and thankfully we are so strict in regards to our testing that the test found out that I was — that I tested positive and that we couldn’t risk having me in the building around our employees, affect their health and perhaps affect one of their family members’ health that’s more of the high-risk category. But, thankfully I’m feeling good right now.
Absolutely none [questions if he’ll be at the Royal Rumble]. I will be there. I’m following the doctor’s protocol, I will be there. I’m gonna face Bill Goldberg, somebody I watched as a kid. Very exciting for me.” (h/t to ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions)
Chavo Guerrero Reveals Why He Hasn’t Returned To WWE
Chavo Guerrero has an incredible career with WWE, but he hasn’t been back to the company since 2011, and he has explained why.
Guerrero recently spoke with Rick Bassman’s ‘Talking Tough’ show, where he discussed the possibility of having a producer role behind the scenes.
Guerrero revealed that he hasn’t been asked, plus right now he is too busy to be able to give up anything for that role right now. However, Chavo admitted he was open to the idea if he can make money, as he also spoke about the lessons he learned from Vince McMahon.
“Well, few things. First of all, they haven’t asked. Second of all, I would have to give up too much to sit there and go back to WWE full-time. WWE takes — you have to give up what you’re doing in your life to do that and I have so many other things going on with Hollywood and my own ventures, my own cigar company, my own beer company, my podcast so it’s hard. I think it’d be hard for me to give up everything like that, so with me, I just, I don’t know man. Sometimes you just don’t have the best relationship with them sometimes, and also, I quit there. I left there and sometimes they don’t like when you leave there but that being set aside, it’s all about making money. If we can make money and Vince [McMahon] thinks like, ‘Hey Chavo, let’s bring you back in,’ make him money, make me money then it works out. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t. There’s no hard feelings. It is what it is. Everything that I’m doing now is really because of what I learned from Vince McMahon, so that’s the truth. You know, with TV production and camera work and directing and just everything like that is really learned from Vince. Now I’ve taken it and run with it a little bit but, really the basis all came from Vince.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
AJ Styles Reveals How He Created The Styles Clash Finishing Move
AJ Styles’ Styles Clash is one of the greatest finishing moves of all time, and the WWE Superstar revealed how he created it.
AJ has always been an incredibly gifted wrestler who has a wide variety of moves, from the Springboard 450 Splash to the Phenomenal Forearm, to his excellent Calf Crusher submission.
However, out of all the moves, it is the Styles Clash that has become the most iconic, and when speaking with ITN Wrestling, the Phenomenal One revealed how he created that move.
“Well, my little brother was trying to powerbomb his buddy on the trampoline,” Styles said. “He’s dangling upside down. They’re talking to each other, And I go, oh and I walked over there and my little brother took the first-ever styles splash on a trampoline.”
