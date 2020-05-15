WWE NXT Injury Report: Finn Balor Suffers Knee Issues, Cruiserweight Competitor Also Listed

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been made available on social media, posted on WWE’s YouTube channel.

The video looks into detail of the superstars who suffered injuries on this week’s show with two names being added.

First up is Finn Balor who was defeated by Cameron Grimes this week thanks to a big assist from Damian Priest. He appeared and attacked Balor with his nightstick during the match which helped Grimes get the win, and Balor suffered a bruise to the knee because of it.

The other injury that was listed was for Jake Atlas, who is currently competing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament. Atlas suffered a right eye contusion during his match against Tony Nese, but it was stated that he isn’t expected to miss any ring time.