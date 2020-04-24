WWE NXT Injury Report: Keith Lee Listed Following Damian Priest’s Attack

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been uploaded by WWE’s YouTube channel, with two wrestlers being listed this week for injuries.

First up is the North American Champion, Keith Lee. He was scheduled to be in the main event tag team match this week but was attacked by Damian Priest prior to the match which ruled him out. He has suffered a bruised larynx and is being monitored.

Lee is currently set to go one on one with Priest next week on WWE NXT where he will be defending his North American Championship, and that match is currently still scheduled to go ahead.

As well as the Limitless One, Tony Nese was also listed this week. He was defeated by KUSHIDA in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament and Nese suffered a tweaked forearm during the bout. He is also set to be in action next week with his next round-robin match, taking on Drake Maverick.