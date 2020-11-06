Following the latest episode of WWE NXT, a new injury report has been shared on WWE’s YouTube channel, providing an update on Killian Dain.

Both Killian Dain and Drake Maverick were on the receiving end of beatings from Pat McAfee and his new group, consisting of Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne. They attacked the duo in the ring, and it has been confirmed that Drake Maverick has suffered body contusions and bruises, and he is currently being monitored but is cleared.

However, the same cannot be said for his tag team partner. Dain tried to fight back in the parking lot afterwards, only for Pete Dunne to slam a car door into his head. This led to Dain suffering facial contusions and oral lacerations and he is not cleared.

Aside from that, Akeem Young is also featured on the list. He suffered a hyper-extended arm thanks to Timothy Thatcher’s latest ‘lesson.’