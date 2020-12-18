WWE NXT Injury Report: Kyle O’Reilly & Pete Dunne Show The Wounds Of War

The latest WWE NXT Injury report has been shared by the company, with several top superstars all being featured. Below you can see who was in the report this week, which is a blend of kayfabe and reality.

– Kyle O’Reilly: He became the number one contender for the WWE NXT Championship, but the Undisputed Era member reportedly didn’t walk away unscathed. He suffered bruises and contusions in his match, but is set to be fine for his bout with Finn Balor at NXT: New Year’s Evil.

– Pete Dunne: The Bruiserweight pushes Kyle to his limits in an incredible match on WWE NXT, but he also suffered contusions and bruises.

– Rhea Ripley: The former NXT Women’s Champion competed against Toni Storm in the main event match of the show, being defeated after interference from Raquel Gonzalez. Ripley suffered ear trauma and skin disfigurement during the match.