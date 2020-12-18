WWE
WWE NXT Injury Report: Kyle O’Reilly & Pete Dunne Show The Wounds Of War
The latest WWE NXT Injury report has been shared by the company, with several top superstars all being featured. Below you can see who was in the report this week, which is a blend of kayfabe and reality.
– Kyle O’Reilly: He became the number one contender for the WWE NXT Championship, but the Undisputed Era member reportedly didn’t walk away unscathed. He suffered bruises and contusions in his match, but is set to be fine for his bout with Finn Balor at NXT: New Year’s Evil.
– Pete Dunne: The Bruiserweight pushes Kyle to his limits in an incredible match on WWE NXT, but he also suffered contusions and bruises.
– Rhea Ripley: The former NXT Women’s Champion competed against Toni Storm in the main event match of the show, being defeated after interference from Raquel Gonzalez. Ripley suffered ear trauma and skin disfigurement during the match.
WWE
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/18): First-Ever ‘Sami Awards,’ Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC, and several segments have already been confirmed for the show.
– The Sami-Awards
While WWE might be bringing back the Slammy Awards, tonight will see the first-ever ‘Sami-Awards’ take place.
Thursday night on Twitter, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced that, because the Dec. 23 Slammy Awards were going to be “clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites,” he will be hosting the first annual Sami Awards on Friday Night SmackDown.
The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites.
That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS!
The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people! https://t.co/Ci41EQ807K
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020
What will be the result when the self-professed “Champion of the People” presents an awards show that he feels reflects “the true will” of the WWE Universe.
– Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Carmella is set to go one on one with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE TLC. However, before that happens, she will be having a champagne toast in order to build towards the match.
WWE
Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Open To Working In WWE NXT UK
Kevin Owens shocked the world last year when he returned to WWE NXT to compete inside WarGames, and it appears he’s open to even more.
KO has always admitted he would happily return to WWE NXT for a match or storyline, as he loves the brand so much. He recently appeared on the show to fill in for Wade Barrett on the commentary desk, and during an interview with Metro, he revealed he’s open to the idea of working in WWE NXT UK as well.
“They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kinda got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool. At one point there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that!”
Kevin Owens will be in action this Sunday at WWE TLC where he will challenge for the Universal Championship in a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs match against Roman Reigns.
WWE
Daniel Bryan’s Original WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Revealed
While Daniel Bryan had an amazing match at WWE WrestleMania 35 with Kofi Kingston, that wasn’t the original plan for him.
#KofiMania was running wild in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, and that led to the New Day member being pushed into the WWE Championship picture, as he defeated Bryan at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It created one of WrestleMania’s greatest ever moments, but the original plan would’ve seen Bryan face someone completely different.
MLW’s Shawn Daivari recently spoke with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, where the former WWE producer revealed Bryan’s original plans for the show. He spoke about how the crowd reaction from Elimination Chamber changed all the plans.
“The electricity from that, them being the last two in the Elimination Chamber [in] an arena in Houston. I literally couldn’t watch it on the monitor anymore. It was so electric. I walked out in the crowd, watched it from behind the curtain because I wanted to feel — you literally feel vibration when you’re standing in front of a speaker at a concert. You feel the vibration of the crowd reaction when something’s rumbling and I don’t get reactions like that anymore so I’m trying to steal pops from the other guys. I went out there. I wanted to get the goosebumps and feel that.
“The next SmackDown, Kevin Owens would’ve come back and Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania. It might’ve been good, it might’ve been bad, it might’ve been indifferent. Probably would’ve been great. The audience, that electricity made Kofi Mania happen and as we know, that turned out f**king amazing.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Instead, Owens wasn’t actually part of the card that year, although he would end up going on to challenge for the WWE Championship when Kofi was champion.
Kevin Owens is now back in the title picture and will compete for the Universal Championship in a TLC match this Sunday against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC.
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/18): First-Ever ‘Sami Awards,’ Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Open To Working In WWE NXT UK
Daniel Bryan’s Original WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Revealed
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Main Roster Plans Altering For WrestleMania 36
WWE NXT Injury Report: Kyle O’Reilly & Pete Dunne Show The Wounds Of War
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (12/16): Karrion Kross Returns To Action, Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne
-
WWE2 days ago
Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return
-
WWE1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Anybody “Comes Close To Randy Orton”
-
WWE23 hours ago
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
-
AEW2 days ago
Two Wrestlers Pulled From Tonight’s Inner Circle 14-Man Tag Team Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Bianca Belair Reveals Which WWE Legend Helped Create Her Gimmick
-
AEW1 day ago
Kenny Omega’s Next World Title Defense Set For AEW New Year’s Smash Night One