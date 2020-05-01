WWE NXT Injury Report: Matt Riddle Being Monitored, Damian Priest & More Day-To-Day

WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the latest WWE NXT Injury report following this weeks episode, with three stars making the list this week.

First up is Matt Riddle who was attacked, alongside Timothy Thatcher by Imperium during their Newly-Bros Show. Riddle suffered a bruised sternum and his symptoms are being monitored by WWE.

Damian Priest competed for the NXT North American Championship on the show this week, failing to capture the title against Keith Lee. During the match, he suffered a bruised rib and is currently considered day-to-day.

Finally, Kacy Catanzaro returned to action against Candice LeRae and suffered a neck strain on the episode and is also considered day-to-day.