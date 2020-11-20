WWE NXT Injury Report: Rhea Ripley Has Skin Removed From Her Ear

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel, providing an update on Rhea Ripley.

Ripley battled Io Shirai in an incredible main event for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was a very physical match from start to finish. During the match, Ripley began bleeding from the ear, and the injury report provided an update on her status.

As well as failing to capture the title, Ripley walked away with multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears. It was revealed that she actually had five earrings ripped off throughout the match, and doctors had to actually remove pieces of skin from her ear to “make her ear look normal again.”

Io Shirai may have won the match, but she didn’t walk away without injuries either. The NXT Women’s Champion suffered a sore neck and whiplash and is currently not medically cleared.

As well as that, Arturo Ruas suffered a right bicep injury and will be having an MRI on the injury, therefore he is not medically cleared until after that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajfYhPnWts&feature=emb_logo