The latest WWE NXT injury report has been shared by the company YouTube channel this week, featuring several top tier talents.

Unsurprisingly after their epic brawl, both Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have featured on the injury report this week. Ciampa had pieces of glass removed from his body after he was thrown through a glass window.

When it comes to Johnny Gargano, he was taken to hospital for evaluation where it was determined he re-aggravated an old neck injury and suffered lumbar damage.

Perhaps the most concerning as far as WWE WrestleMania 36 is concerned (if it goes ahead,) is Rhea Ripley. The NXT Women’s Champion was also listed and suffered a possible leg fracture following the Figure Four around the ring post. She also suffered from severe throat pains after being kicked in the area with Flair’s high heel.