The latest WWE NXT Injury Report has been made available on YouTube, and it is potentially very bad news for Tegan Nox.

The Welsh wrestler was originally set to be part of the women’s battle royal on WWE NXT this week, but she was attacked before the show by Candice LeRae by a metal pipe. LeRae targetted the knee of Nox and then she slammed a production crate into her knee as well, adding further insult to the injury.

Nox has a serious history with knee injuries and the latest NXT Injury Report stated that she will be going for an MRI due to a suspected torn ACL.

She wasn’t the only wrestler featured on the report though, with Cameron Grimes suffering a tweaked knee in the main event, where he is now considered day-to-day.

Finally, Austin Theory is also featured on the report and is also considered day-to-day after suffering back spasms in his loss against Damian Priest.

Of course, it is worth noting that the report is normally a blend between kayfabe and reality, but WWE will continue to provide updates on Tegan Nox’s status.