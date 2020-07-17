WWE NXT Injury Report: The Latest On Io Shirai & Dominik Dijakovic

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been shared on WWE’s YouTube channel with updates on both Io Shirai and Dominik Dijakovic being given.

Io Shirai successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox in the main event of WWE NXT this week. However, after the match she was kicked by Dakota Kai which resulted in the champion suffering a jaw contusion, she is considered day-to-day.

Another star who was attacked was Dominik Dijakovic. He got into a backstage fight against Karrion Kross after facing Keith Lee and he suffered several injuries of an undisclosed nature. He was momentarily unresponsive but is now alert.

Finally, Denzel Dejournette was also involved in the report, suffering a hyperextended knee due to the submission that Timothy Thatcher held on after their match.