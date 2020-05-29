WWE NXT Injury Report: Timothy Thatcher Suffers Dental Fractures, Jake Atlas & Shotzi Blackheart Listed

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been shared on WWE’s YouTube channel following the latest episode of the black and yellow brand.

To the surprise of nobody, Timothy Thatcher is one of the names featured following his pit fight with Matt Riddle. While it was Thatcher who came out on top in that match, it certainly came at a price as he lost several teeth during the match.

WWE stated that Thatcher suffered multiple dental fractures and he will be visiting an oral surgeon for a follow-p on this situation.

The opening match of the show saw Drake Maverick earn his place in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, but that match also saw an injury take place. Jake Atlas suffered a left rib injury and his symptoms will be getting monitored moving forwards.

Finally, Shotzi Blackheart suffered neck pains following her match with Raquel Gonzalez. This was likely sustained when she dove to the outside backwards, which did see her land very rough on the floor.